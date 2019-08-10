Mark Ducket's men eased to a 5-0 triumph at Biggleswade United in an A1 derby clash on Tuesday night.

A number of opportunities went begging before Jordan Brown broke the deadlock late in the first half.

The opener was swiftly followed by a second goal in stoppage time as summer signing Jake Stronge opened his Eynesbury account.

Brown was denied by a post early in the second half but Stronge then struck again seconds later to put the result beyond doubt.

But Rovers weren't done there as Brown raced around the keeper to slot into an empty net before Scott Sinclair applied the icing to the cake with a stunning blast from long range.

Eynesbury have taken four points from their opening two Premier Division games following a summer switch from the United Counties League. They were held to a 1-1 draw by Oxhey Jets in their curtain-raiser last Saturday.

Godmanchester Rovers have begun the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign with back-to-back defeats.

Ollie Drake's men were seen off 2-1 by newly-promoted Swaffham Town in their opener last Saturday and then slipped to a midweek home reverse.

They were beaten 2-0 by Haverhill Rovers at the David Wilson Homes Ground on Tuesday night both goals arriving in the second half.

Eynesbury and Godmanchester both play in the extra preliminary round of the FA Cup this weekend against United Counties League sides.

Eynesbury host Wellingborough Town today, 3pm, while Godmanchester are at Northampton ON Chenecks tomorrow, 3pm.