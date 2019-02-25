Town powered six points clear of the Division One drop-zone thanks to a 4-1 victory against new basement side Thrapston at Jubilee Park – a triumph that Brattan felt should have been even more emphatic.

A quickfire brace from captain Corey Kingston put Huntingdon in command, but a lapse in concentration led to their lead being halved just before the break.

The visitors then hit the bar and wasted a series of chances to haul themselves level in the second half before Kingston twice blazed over at the other end.

But Huntingdon did eventually stretch their advantage from the spot as Adam Richardson earned and converted a penalty with the visitors also being reduced to 10 men.

And Town made their numerical advantage count to seal three valuable points when Ben Keating added a fourth goal late on.

“It’s a game in which we should have scored a lot more goals,” said Brattan. “But the main thing was getting the three points.

“We could have been 3-0 up inside five minutes and we missed other good chances as well, but I have to be honest and admit we rode out luck at times in the second half too.

“The goal we conceded was very disappointing at a point when we were in total control, but we showed character to get the result we needed.

“We’re confident we’ll achieve our aim of staying up. Our destiny is in our hands, but I’m still looking up the table rather than down.

“We want to finish as high as we possibly can.”

Huntingdon are back on home turf this Saturday when hosting Leicester side St Andrews, 3pm, and Brattan has challenged his men to record back-to-back wins for only the second time this season.

“Picking up points at home against teams around us in the table is crucial,” added Brattan. “We did it last Saturday and we need to do it this Saturday as well.

“We lost heavily at St Andrews earlier in the season, but we didn’t have a great squad that day and we want to put that right.

“We’ve got good numbers at the club now. We had a full 16 last Saturday and we’ve got at least three players to come back in this weekend.

“The availability of players has been a big factor in our lack of consistency, but back-to-back wins would be another big step in the right direction.

Goalkeeper Quincy Shorunmu will return after being ill last Saturday as Ross Prior deputised between the sticks.

Defender Odie Wason has completed a three-match suspension and Gordon Torkornoo, who sat out the Thrapston success due to work commitments, is also in contention.