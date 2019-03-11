Jimmy Brattan’s men are just one place and two points above the drop-zone following a 2-1 at Aylestone Park in which the home side scoring their winner deep into stoppage time.

It was a cruel, late twist which meant Town were left empty-handed despite Brattan being pleased with many aspects of their performance.

They had fallen behind before half-time but levelled through captain Corey Kingston in the second period.

He then saw two other efforts hit the post and steered another glorious opportunity into the side-netting before Town were stung when conceding from a corner in the dying seconds.

“I can’t really criticise the lads in any way, shape or form,” said Brattan. “They were superb and the only thing missing was the goals our performance deserved.

“The first Aylestone Park goal was an absolute worldie, but the truth is we should have been at least 2-0 up by then.

“I didn’t need to say a lot to the lads at half-time as they were playing well. It was just a case of trying to be a bit more clinical in front of goal, but again we didn’t put some good chances away.

“After getting level we had a lot more chances as well, but we didn’t make them count and ended up being hit in the last attack of the game.

“Everyone at Aylestone Park said we deserved something from the game. While that’s great to hear, their compliments aren’t going to keep us in the division.

“We’re back in danger and we’ve got to drag ourselves out of it. We have to treat every game as a cup final from here until the end of the season.

“The situation we’re in puts added pressure on the lads, but it’s essential they still go out and enjoy their football.”

Brattan handed a debut to central defender Jonathan Goode at Aylestone Park. He signed for Town after moving to the Peterborough area from Devon.

Town are back on home turf at Jubilee Park this Saturday when they entertain mid-table Northampton side Sileby Rangers, 3pm.

It’s a crucial fixture given Town then face three of the current top four sides – Lutterworth Town at home, Bugbrooke away and Anstey Nomads at home - in their next three games.

Brattan now serves a two-match touchline ban after being dismissed from the dugout in a recent victory at Burton Park Wanderers.