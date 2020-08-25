It started well enough with a 4-1 win over Hemmingford Grey but was followed by two defeats.

The victory in their opening fixture since the lockdown was understandably rusty but after an even first quarter, goals from Jack Read and Ned Smith, his first goal for the club in only his second appearance, gave them a 2-0 half-time lead.

Hemmingford did have a couple of half chances themselves and they bagged the first of the second half.

Brampton soon regained their two-goal advantage through an own goal and as the game petered out Lewis Lawman, moments after clipping the top of the bar, set up Aaron Joyce for the fourth.

That was followed though by a disappointing result as they lost 5-0 at home to March Town Athletic.

The visitors started well and were three ahead by half-time and they wrapped things up after the break following a couple of defensive lapses.

The positives though were they started the second half far brighter and created chances, especially from set-pieces.

Their final game off the week saw them travel to Ramsey who were playing their first match since the enforced break.

And it was the hosts who edged the contest 2-0, with goals at the start and end, although again Brampton should be pleased with their second half display.

Read went closest for Brampton after going round the keeper but his shot was hacked away off the line.

Joyce sliced an opportunity over the bar and then had a shot saved by the goalkeeper moments later and the missed chances proved costly, as Ramsay doubled their lead in the dying seconds with a deflected free-kick.