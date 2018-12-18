Clements has revamped his Saints squad with a number of loan signings recently as they bid to pull clear of Southern League Premier Division Central relegation danger.

But, ahead of a trip to Barwell tonight (Tuesday), Clements revealed he is still keen to add his attacking armoury by drafting in another new recruit.

He said: “We’ve done some good business lately and been able to bring in some very talented players, but I would still like to add another forward to the squad.

“We’ve got great competition for places defensively, we’re strong in central midfield and wide areas, but we could just do with a bit more ammunition in attack.

“It’s certainly not a case of having to rush out and make a panic signing, but we are looking around for the right man to become available.”

Clements has allowed two attacking players to leave Saints on dual registration deals.

Wideman Claudio Ofosu has joined Step 4 side Mildenhall Town while striker Kasey Douglas has gone to Step 5 outfit Deeping Rangers.

“It hasn’t quite worked out in the way either us or Claudio would have liked,” added Clements.

“It was a calculated gamble to bring him back to the club in the summer following his time at Stevenage.

“He does things in training at times that are unbelievable with his pace and ability, but it hasn’t quite happened for him in matches.

“Unfortunately we had to bring other players and hopefully a good run of games will help to build Claudio’s confidence again.

“We haven’t been able to give Kasey the regular football he needs so it’s important he gets games elsewhere.

“The door is open for both lads if they can impress. We’ll monitor their progress and review both situations in a couple of months’ time.”

Central defender Dan Olaniran has also signed for Step 4 side Barton Rovers on dual-registration terms. Another forward, Dalton Harris, who recently returned to football after a break from the game, is also expected to move Yaxley at that level.

Saints, who are currently one place and one point above the drop-zone, then face two games against play-off chasing opponents in the coming days.

They host Stratford this Saturday, 3pm, before going to AFC Rushden & Diamonds on Boxing Day, 3pm.