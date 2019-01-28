Manager Ollie Drake admitted it was a case of two points dropped as his side drew 2-2 with Walsham le Willows.

Jack Chandler fired Rovers ahead from the penalty spot with his third goal in two games after Reece King was bundled over in the box.

That was the only breakthrough of a first half in which Charlie Bowen, Buster Harradine and Joe Walker all spurned excellent chances.

Rovers were then stung by a quick turnaround when conceding twice in the space of seven minutes as Walsham le Willows hit the front in the second half. The second of those goals was controversial as a clear handball in the build-up was not given.

But they clawed their way level when Luke Brown struck in the first appearance of his second spell with the club after being picked out by a cross from substitute Arran Mackay.

And Rovers were twice denied a winner by the woodwork as Mackay and Tom Spark hit the bar late on, but they still stretched their advantage at the summit to three points with closest challengers Histon being beaten at fourth-placed Woodbridge.

“It was the worst display of finishing that I’ve seen from us in my time as manager of Godmanchester Rovers,” said Drake.

“It should have been a high-scoring home win, but instead we’ve thrown two points away which could prove very costly in the title race.

“We’ve hit the woodwork when it was easier to score, had chances cleared off the line and seen others saved from point-blank range.

“The boys let themselves down big-time and they were told exactly that after the game.

“We should be in a much stronger position at the top of the table than we actually are.

“My players are better than what they produced on Saturday – and they know it.”

Rovers host Eynesbury Rovers tomorrow night (Tuesday) in a re-arranged Hunts Senior Cup semi-final which was postponed last week.

They are without a fixture this Saturday as they were due to be playing in the FA Vase until being thrown out of that competition.

Rovers return to league action with a Friday-night fixture at home to Thetford on February 8.