The club's Development side clinched the Championship South title in the Cambridgeshire Women's League after winning two matches on the same afternoon.

They recorded 4-1 and 5-0 victories against Wisbech opponents Park Ladies in a double-header fixture on the final day of the campaign.

Their exploits completed an honours double with the Saints first-team having captured the Eastern Region Women's League Division title at the first attempt a fortnight earlier.

And the success provided a glorious farewell for manager Lisa Trigg, who stepped down shortly after the game to glowing praise from first-team boss Darren Marjoram.

He said: "The title win for the Development team has capped a fantastic season for the ladies section at St Ives Town.

"Lisa has been instrumental in the success achieved over the last two seasons and she will be sorely missed by us all.

"She is not just a great coach, but a close friend and someone I can always turn to for help and advice.

"I'm sure everyone involved will join me in thanking her for everything she has done for the club."

The Development side went into battle yesterday needing four points from their two fixtures to seal the title.

Jade Carpenter and Tierney Coulson put them in control in the opening game before their lead was halved.

But a second strike from Coulson - the first-team top-scorer - and Fran Worrall sealed a 4-1 win.

That meant a draw in the second clash would be enough, but the Saints ladies were crowned champions in style after a 5-0 triumph.

Carpenter, Kirsty Wicks, Hannah Seymour-Shove and an own goal gave them a four-goal cushion at the break before Carpenter completed the scoring in the second period.

St Ives Town Ladies are keen to hear from players interested in joining their two sides.

They will be staging open training sessions throughout June and further information is available from Marjoram by email at darren.marjoram@ntlworld.com