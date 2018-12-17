Drake’s men were held to a 1-1 draw by mid-table side Whitton United at the David Wilson Homes Ground despite hitting the front through defender Charlie Bowen early in the second half.

But second-placed Rovers were stung by a late leveller from the visitors as they fell two points behind leaders Histon, who also boast two games in hand on them.

“It was a case of two points dropped even though we didn’t really deserve to win,” said Drake.

“We have to be winning games like that but we weren’t really up for it on the day and didn’t reach the high standards we have set ourselves this season.

“I’ll hold my hands up and say that I don’t think I got the gameplan 100 per cent right and the players didn’t really perform either.

“The weather was horrific, the pitch was pretty bad and it wasn’t really a football match.

“Both sides scored from set pieces and that was no surprise given it was very tough to try to get the ball down to play.

“It was one of those afternoons we need to forget about because nothing really went right for us.

“There’ll be changes for the next game because some of what I saw wasn’t great.”

The next test for Rovers is a trip to Thetford Town this Friday night, 7.45pm. The Norfolk side are in the bottom six and it’s a match Drake has described as a ‘must-win’.

He added: “There can be no outcome other than a win on Friday. We have to prepare ourselves in the same manner as if we are playing a top-four side - and we didn’t do that against Whitton.”

Rovers, who then host Ely City on Boxing Day, have received a sponsorship boost through their partnership with David Wilson Homes. They have been given £2,500 by the company who are responsible for much of the Roman’s Edge development close to Rovers’ ground.

Rovers president Keith Gabb said: “The funding will make a huge difference as we rely on this support for facilities improvements and upgrades on an annual basis.”