Eynesbury United man Shane Fox causes Hemingfords United problems during the Hunts Intermediate Cup clash. Picture: SIMON COOPER Eynesbury United man Shane Fox causes Hemingfords United problems during the Hunts Intermediate Cup clash. Picture: SIMON COOPER

Spavins has been responsible for the last three victorious teams in the county competition after steering Eaton Socon to glory in 2016 and 2017 before Eynesbury Rovers Reserves (his current United side in all but name) captured the crown last term.

The Eynesbury outfit beat Hemingfords United in last season's showpiece and then saw off the same opponents last Saturday when entering in the second round this term.

Spavins' injury-ravaged side triumphed 6-3 with makeshift forward Adam Jennings proving to be a hero with a quickfire hat-trick in the second half after United had twice seen leads wiped out by a treble from Hemingfords frontman Jack Haycock.

The reward for Spavins' men is a mouth-watering quarter-final trip to former club Eaton Socon

Lee Bassett of Eynesbury United during their victory against Hemingfords United. Picture: SIMON COOPER Lee Bassett of Eynesbury United during their victory against Hemingfords United. Picture: SIMON COOPER

"I've been lucky enough to have a lot of success in this competition and it would be great to win it again in our first season as Eynesbury United," said Spavins.

You may also want to watch:

"It's always a tough cup and it looks particularly difficult this season with some really good sides still in there.

"We're struggling massively with injuries at the moment so we were delighted to get past Hemingfords on Saturday.

"Going to Eaton Socon is the toughest draw we could have had - especially with the recent history. It would have made a cracking final, but unfortunately it is going to have to be a brilliant quarter-final instead."

Eaton Socon came through a nine-goal thriller against lower-level St Ives Rangers in the second round. Recent signing CJ Lewis and Rhys Thorpe both scored twice in the 5-4 win.

St Neots Town Reserves celebrated a first victory of the season as they eased to a 3-0 success at Somersham Town. Recent recruit Murphy Culkin struck twice with James Wills also on target.

The Saints second string now go to Huntingdon United in the last eight. United received a bye in the second round due to Eynesbury Rovers Reserves folding.

A hat-trick from George Davies was not enough to prevent Bluntisham Rangers being pipped 6-5 by Yaxley Reserves while fellow locals Huntingdon Town Reserves (4-0 at Stilton) and Eunice Huntingdon (4-1 on penalties at Cardea) also went out.