St Neots Town manager Marc Abbott is expecting an exciting summer. Picture: MARK RIDER

They have wasted no time in beginning their rebuild following relegation from the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Manager Marc Abbott has already drafted in a new assistant boss and first-team coach since they finished the 2018/19 campaign with a 1-1 home draw against fellow relegated side Halesowen last Saturday.

Former Mildenhall Town number two Sean Greygoose will occupy the former role with Matt Joseph – a Cambridge United and Leyton Orient player earlier in his career – stepping into the latter post.

Greygoose is well known to Abbott having worked briefly with him at Haverhill Rovers before his move to St Neots in February.

Joseph, who is a coach educator for the Football Association, has been involved in training sessions with Saints already.

Former boss Matt Clements will now focus on his new director of football role after working alongside Abbott in the closing months of the season.

“Sean is well respected in the game and has an attitude and professionalism that are second to none,” said Abbott.

“Matt has worked with us for a while doing some coaching. The attention to detail in his work is first-class and the lads enjoyed his sessions.

“They are the two people I wanted to bring in and I'm delighted to get them board. We can now fully focus on next season and I feel sure it is going to be an exciting summer.

“We've already held meetings with the players and they went well. We know there will be interest in some of them, but we're confident we'll be able to keep some good lads at the club who have all benefitted from the experience of playing at Step 3 last season.

“We've also identified a few potential signings who all fit into the profile of being young and hungry players who want to learn and get better.

“St Neots Town is still a very appealing club to be at and it is up to us as a management team to ensure we put together a squad that can be competitive at Step 4.

“There is no set target as yet, but we certainly don't want to be struggling.”

Saints are highly likely to drop into Division One Central of the Southern League although that won't be confirmed until the FA issue their confirmed structure of all leagues. That is expected to happen this month.

Saints return for pre-season training on June 27.