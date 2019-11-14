The United Counties League Division One side parted company with Jimmy Brattan this lunchtime.

Town have lost five of their last six games in all competitions - a run which continued with a 3-0 defeat at table-toppers Long Buckby last night (Wednesday).

"Myself and the chairman had a long discussion this morning and we've mutually agreed that it is right I step down as manager," said Brattan, who was in his second spell at the Huntingdon helm.

"I'm pleased with the way I hit the club's target of keeping us up last season, but I'm disappointed by the lack of progress in the current campaign.

"It is no secret I hoped we could challenge to get into the top six and I felt we had the squad do that, but for one reason or another it just hasn't clicked.

"There is ultimately something that is not right. Is it me? Is it the players? Is it a bit of both? Or is it something else altogether?.

"At this moment I can't answer that question which is why I feel the correct thing to do for myself and the club is to step away and allow them to go in a different direction.

"I've enjoyed both of my spells as Huntingdon Town manager and wish the club all the very best for the future.

"I'll always be grateful for being given the opportunity to manage at non-league level which is something I hope to do again in the future."

Peterborough-based Brattan initially joined Town as joint-boss with Ryan Hunnings ahead of the 2017-18 campaign but later took sole charge during that season, guiding the club to 12th place in Division One and an appearance in the Hinchingbrooke Cup final.

He then departed at the end of that campaign to be replaced by Dan Woodhead, but returned in early October of 2018 after the club endured a torrid start.

Huntingdon chairman Doug McIlwain admitted he was sad to see Brattan depart Jubilee Park again.

But the Town supreme confirmed that he already has a new manager lined up with an appointment expected later today.

"Jimmy is an amazing guy and he leaves as a friend of the club for life," said McIlwain.

"I also class him as a friend outside of football and I certainly wasn't looking to get rid of him.

"But he feels it is the time to move on and we have to respect that and move on ourselves.

"He was struggling to give us what we need in terms of results and the players haven't given him what he needs in terms of performances."