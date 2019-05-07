Rovers lifted their second trophy of the campaign last Wednesday when coming through a penalty shoot-out to add the Hinchingbrooke Cup to their Hunts Senior Cup crown. They also finished third in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Drake's men held their nerve to see off Lincolnshire opponents Pinchbeck United 4-2 from the spot following a 3-3 thriller in a final played in Peterborough.

It meant a season which featured the major disappointment of being booted out of the FA Vase - for unwittingly fielding an ineligible player - after reaching the last 16 ended with a couple of huge highs.

“I'm very proud of the players and staff for showing great character to win two trophies after the disappointment of the FA Vase,” said Drake.

“It was brilliant to lift the county cup after beating both of the higher-level teams along the way - and then getting our hands on the Hinchingbrooke Cup has turned a good season into a great one.

“But, deep down, we know we could have done even better still by finishing as runners-up at the very least in the league.

“We finished the league season very poorly, but the boys have delivered performances in some very big games in the cups.

“There is no better changing room than ours. It's a great place to be around with some terrific lads in it.”

Rovers certainly lifted the Hinchingbrooke Cup the hard way after recovering from 2-0 down to lead 3-2 before being frustrated by a late Pinchbeck equaliser.

But Drake's side eventually prevailed from the spot with physio Sam Palmer again proving an able stand-in between the sticks with a crucial penalty save.