Saints go into Southern League Division One Central battle today (Saturday) with a trip to another relegated side, Bedworth United, 3pm.

Abbott has overseen a major revamp after Saints suffered the drop from the Premier Division Central last term. The arrival of defender Mikkel Fosu on loan from Peterborough United this week has taken the number of new arrivals during the summer to 11.

And while the Saints boss has opted against going public with specific targets for the 2019/20 campaign - his first full full season at the helm - he has promised that his players will entertain.

"We have set our goals in-house," said Abbott. "We want to be as competitive as possible.

"We know there will be many challenges along the way, but we are confident we have a young and hungry group of players ready to face them.

"There has been a big revamp of the squad and it's one myself and my management team are very happy with.

"The players have brought into everything that has been asked of them during pre-season when we have seen plenty of encouraging flashes.

"We feel we can put wins on the board and we hope the style of play we've implemented will be exciting for the fans.

"Sometimes we will need to be patient and resilient to make ourselves harder to beat, but we want to use our attacking threat to be an entertaining team. We want to give our talented young players the freedom to play as much as possible.

"We've had some good feedback in that regard already, but we all know that football is about getting results."

Defenders Jake Kerins, Sam Goode, Aaron Smith, Joe Walker and Fosu have all been drafted in with Walker sent out on a dual registration deal to Abbott's former club Haverhill Rovers.

The Saints chief has also brought in midfielders Alfie Connor, Lee Watkins, Jake Noble and Sam Gomarsall while adding forwards Tim Nkala and Sam Bennett - the latter player on loan from Cambridge United.

Saints then entertain Yaxley at the Premier Plus Stadium on Tuesday, 7.45pm, in their first home outing of the new campaign.

They enter the FA Cup at the preliminary round stage on August 24 when having the chance to claim a big slice of revenge.

Saints travel to their Hunts Senior Cup final conquerors of last season, Godmanchester Rovers.