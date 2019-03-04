Town were left one place and five points above the United Counties League Division One drop-zone after a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of St Andrews last Saturday.

A defensive error from Callum Walter gifted the Leicestershire side their opening goal in the first half at Jubilee Park.

And there was further frustration for Town in the second period when St Andrews controversially doubled their advantage with a goal that looked to be scored by a player in an offside position.

Substitute Jakub Sulima climbed off the bench to halve the arrears with his first Huntingdon goal, but Brattan’s men couldn’t claw themselves level despite applying plenty of late pressure.

“We gifted St Andrews their first goal and a big decision went against us for the second goal,” said Brattan.

“But the most disappointing thing for me was that we didn’t start playing until we were 2-0 down.

“You can’t expect to get results at this level of football of football if you only perform for 20 minutes.

“There are seven teams in trouble and we’re told two of them will go down. We have to make sure we’re not one of them and we need four wins to be certain of staying up.

“Myself, my assistant and all my players have to stand up and be counted.”

Town face a trip to mid-table side Aylestone Park this Saturday, 3pm.

They have a tough run-in ahead which includes games against three of the current top four – Anstey Nomads, Lutterworth Town and Bugbrooke.