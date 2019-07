Town have been rocked by the departure of number one Quincy Shorunmu who can no longer commit to playing regularly due to changes to his work schedule.

It means Brattan faces a race against time to sign a new goalkeeper with the club's first Division One fixture on July 28 already looming large.

"It's a huge shame as Quincy is a very good goalkeeper and a really popular figure in the changing room," said Brattan.

"But we appreciate that work has to come first and Quincy just can't make it work to play football around his job any longer.

"We've got a couple of options and we're looking to get someone in as quickly as possible."

Brattan has been hugely encouraged by his side's performances against higher-level sides in pre-season.

Town lost 2-0 to St Ives Town before going down 4-2 to Cambridge City when they twice led courtesy of an own goal and an Adam Richardson thunderbolt.

Town host Godmanchester Rovers tonight (Wednesday) in their final group game and then visit Downham Market next Wednesday (July 24) before kicking off their league campaign at Whittlesey Athletic on July 28.

"I'm very pleased with how we've performed against opponents from Step 3 and Step 4," added Brattan.

"The lads have showed a lot of hunger, great heart and plenty of quality which has left me feeling positive."