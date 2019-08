Boss Jimmy Brattan saw his men continue their unbeaten start to the United Counties League Division One season - but he was frustrated rather than elated following a 3-3 draw against Leicester opponents St Andrews.

Town twice held the lead during a Jubilee Park thriller before seeing a late penalty saved and then succumbing to an equaliser from a visiting side reduced to 10 men.

"It was a fantastic game of football between two teams who tried to play in the right way," said Brattan.

"There were lots of chances at both ends but it's a game I felt we should have won.

"A fourth goal would have finished it off, but unfortunately we couldn't put the second penalty or a number of other chances away in the second half.

"I can't be too disappointed to have taken four points from our opening two games, but I know there is still a hell of a lot more to come from this team.

"We're looking very dangerous as an attacking force but we need to ensure we tighten things up a little bit at the back."

Captain Corey Kingston headed Huntingdon into an early lead when applying the finish to a cross from summer signing Ashley Firth, but their advantage proved to be short-lived as goalkeeper Sarunas Snitkas conceded a penalty which the visitors converted.

Town then fell behind 10 minutes before the break as St Andrews struck again despite having a player sin-binned, although Brattan felt the goal should have been ruled out for a push on defender Wilkins Makate.

Town responded quickly as Adam Richardson levelled from the penalty spot after Kingston was manhandled by a St Andrews defender.

And Brattan's men regained the advantage as substitute Josh Rosser climbed off the bench to hit his first Huntingdon goal with 20 minutes to go after another terrific assist from fellow new recruit Firth.

A golden chance to extend the advantage went begging as Richardson saw another penalty saved after Kingston was hacked down.

St Andrews were then reduced to 10 men following a foul on Richardson, but they overcame their numerical disadvantage to sting Town with a late leveller.

Huntingdon, who handed a debut to mdifielder Scott Taylor, now host Northampton side Sileby Rangers this Saturday, 3pm.