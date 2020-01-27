Sam Gomersall on the attack for St Neots Town against Didcot Town last Saturday. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 Sam Gomersall on the attack for St Neots Town against Didcot Town last Saturday. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

The resurgent Saints have ignited their tough Southern League Division One Central campaign with two home successes in recent days.

Corr toasted a first triumph of his managerial career when they eased past Coleshill Town with a 3-0 verdict last Tuesday night.

Two of his Cambridge United youngsters provided the goal by opening their Saints accounts with Tom Dickens' opener followed by a pair of Joe Neal penalties.

But it was another member of the loan brigade who earned rave reviews with goalkeeper Fin Iron pulling off a series of fine saves to earn a clean sheet.

And another one swiftly followed last Saturday when Saints battled to a 1-0 success against Bedworth in another Premier Plus Stadium clash.

Captain Tommy Boxer fired in the only goal of a scrappy contest on the stroke of half-time.

"I'm really delighted with the results in the last two games," said boss Corr.

"I said when I arrived that I felt we were in a false league position and I was confident we could climb the table.

"To get the first couple of wins is good and it shows I was right to be positive and hopefully the results have helped the players' belief as well.

"It was a really good performance against Coleshill with some excellent passages of play.

"There is still room for improvement though, especially in that we seemed to take our feet off the gas once we had got ourselves 3-0 up.

"We conceded a few more chances than we would have liked but our goalkeeper made some excellent saves.

"It was good to back that up with another win on Saturday although the performance was not at the level we want to produce.

"Winning games when not playing particularly well is a great habit to get into, but we won't pick up points consistently if performing like that."

Saints' run of four consecutive home games continues tomorrow night (Tuesday) with a tough test against title-chasing Corby Town.

And they're back on their own turf again this Saturday when welcoming Biggleswade FC up the A1, 3pm.

Corr added: "This game is one I'm really looking forward to.

"Corby are obviously one of the top teams in the division and I want to see our lads up against them.

"It is a challenge I'm relishing and hopefully the players feel the same way.

"Biggleswade will no doubt be another tough game on Saturday and again pose a different test for us."

Corr has lined up a potential defensive signing to boost the Saints squad before the weekend.