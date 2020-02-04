Second-bottom Town squandered a stack of glorious chances when being beaten 2-0 by Raunds Town in a United Counties League Division One clash at Jubilee Park.

The visitors struck at opposite ends of the opening half with Town unable to respond as they fluffed their lines in front of goal.

"It is a very disappointing result in a game we believed we could get something from," admitted Cook, who has collected only three points from 13 games since taking charge in November.

"We had an excellent draw away at Aylestone Park the previous week but we couldn't build on it.

"We had a number of clear-cut chances that we failed to put away and credit to Raunds for taking the opportunities they had.

"We've got another big game at Bourne this Saturday. We have to ensure we prepare for it properly and go there with the right mindset to get the result we need."

Town travel to Lincolnshire to face a Bourne side who sit one place and three points above them in the standings.

The club's newly-built dugouts were used for the first time during the fixture against Raunds.

They were erected by former development team boss Sparky McIlwain before he moved to Australia recently.

Chairman Doug McIlwain said: "After 16 years at Jubilee Park, we felt the current dugouts were becoming very tired.

"We decided to build new ones on the opposite side of the pitch. They are much bigger and better for managers, coaches and substitutes alike!"