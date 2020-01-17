New St Neots Town boss Barry Corr makes his point during the clash with Bedworth United. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019 New St Neots Town boss Barry Corr makes his point during the clash with Bedworth United. Picture: DAVID R. W. RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO 2019

The former Cambridge United striker was handed the reins at St Neots Town last week after a 'strategic collaboration' between the two clubs.

The League Two outfit, where Corr works as a development coach, will provide Saints with a number of their young players and also wanted their own man in charge.

It's an alliance which has certainly caused a stir in local football circles, but Corr insists his focus is on the bigger picture of painting a brighter future for Saints rather than merely overseeing the progress of a handful of emerging talents.

"There has always been an indirect link between the club anyway," said Corr. "Now it's more official.

"People will have their own ideas, but I don't think it's taken the soul away from St Neots or anything like that.

"And I certainly don't see it as only looking after the four or five Cambridge United players here.

"I want to do well for them and for everyone at the club, and I hope all the players are happy that I've come in.

"I don't think any current players are going to have to leave because of the link that's now in place. It's simply a case of adding good players to a small group here.

"I watched a few St Neots games at the start of the season and thought they might struggle due to being so young.

"The couple of games I watched more recently before this opportunity was put to me, I then saw enough to know there is a competitive squad.

"Now I want to provide a real structure for the boys. What you see on a Saturday is a reflection of what you do in training and we will have a really high intensity about how we do things.

"We need to ensure we don't be one dimensional and play long as teams often do at this level.

"Of course I want us to go forward quickly, but I also want us to be brave and use our energy. We have to learn to play that extra pass if needed.

"There are no particular aims for this season other than improving the group and hopefully that leads to us winning football matches."

Corr, 34, admits moving into management was always the plan following the completion of a playing career - which featured more than 300 appearances in the professional game with the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Swindon Town, Exeter City, Southend United and latterly Cambridge United - and he is working hard to build up his knowledge of the non-league game

"I was always busy on Saturdays when playing!" quipped Corr, who holds the UEFA 'A' Licence qualification. "But I've taken in 25-30 games in non-league this season while watching the progress of the Cambridge United players out on loan at various clubs so I'm building up my knowledge of this sort of level of football.

"Five or six years ago I decided I would become a manager after I finished playing. I've coached for a while and done all my badges, and I had next season in mind to start managing somewhere.

"But the chance to come into St Neots then came up and I feel ready to get going. I'm a competitive and ambitious person and I see this as a great opportunity for me at a good football club."

There has been one departure from St Neots following the influx of Cambridge United youngsters.

Goalkeeper James Philp has moved on to reunite with former boss Marc Abbott at Haverhill Rovers after Finley Iron was brought in to play in that position.