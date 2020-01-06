The former Cambridge United striker has agreed to take the job with the Southern League Division One Central strugglers, according to respected Twitter account SqueezeEast.

Corr currently works as a development coach for the League Two club after calling time on his playing days last year following injury problems.

The 34 year-old Irishman also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Swindon Town, Exeter City and Southend United during a long career in the professional game. He already holds the UEFA 'A' Licence in coaching.

Saints have been without a boss since the resignation of Marc Abbott, who returned to his previous club Haverhill Rovers, last month.

Director of football Matt Clements has been in caretaker charge for the club's last three games - two of which were won.

Clements insisted he was not keen on a permanent return to the hotseat after previously being in charge for two years ahead of Abbott's appointment last February.

The appointment of Corr is rumoured to be part of a wider link-up between Saints and Cambridge United.