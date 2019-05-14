Manager Marc Abbott has wasted no time in building a new-look squad following the club's relegation from the Southern League Premier Division Central.

He has drafted in high-scoring attacking talent Jack Chandler from Saints' conquerors in the Hunts Senior Cup final, Godmanchester Rovers, as well as snapping up two young players released by League Two side Cambridge United.

Midfielder Lee Watkins is known to Saints fans following a brief loan spell last season while defender Sam Goode spent time under Abbott at Haverhill Rovers.

"We have managed to nail down three of our top targets and that is an excellent start to our squad-building," said Abbott.

"There was a lot of interest in all three lads and we're delighted they have chosen to take the next step in their football journeys with us.

"Jack is someone I've been aware for a long time and have played against in the past.

"He has scored and made a lot of goals at Step 7 and Step 5 in recent seasons and I can't see any reason why he won't continue to progress at Step 4 as a St Neots Town player.

"It is clear he has a strong desire to become a better player and he was impressed with the environment we are trying to create.

"Lee has always been highly regarded at Cambridge and was at the club for around 10 years.

"He is someone who will grow and develop with us and I feel we can help him fulfil his long-term goals of getting back up the ladder towards the pro game.

"I'm aware of Sam from our time at Haverhill last season and he is another player with a bright future in the game."

Abbott is also talking to other potential targets ahead of the new season when Saints are expected to play in Division One Central of the Southern League.

The club have confirmed a number of summer fixtures as they take part in the Hunts FA Premier Cup competition which has been scheduled to mark the county association's 125th anniversary.

The host Eynesbury (July 13) and Biggleswade United (July 16) and go to Yaxley (July 18) in that competition.

Saints will then face Cambridge United (July 20), Biggleswade Town (July 27) and MK Dons (July 30) in other home friendlies while going to Abbott's former club, Haverhill Rovers, on August 2.