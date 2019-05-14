Manager Marc Abbott has wasted no time in building a new-look squad following the club's relegation from the Southern League Premier Division Central. He has drafted in high-scoring attacking talent Jack Chandler from Saints' conquerors in the Hunts Senior Cup final, Godmanchester Rovers, as well as snapping up two young players released by League Two side Cambridge United. Midfielder Lee Watkins is known to Saints fans following a brief loan spell last season while defender Sam Goode spent time under Abbott at Haverhill Rovers.