The local side were removed from the national competition last week for using the ineligible Chris Hyem in their fourth-round victory against Sporting Khalsa on January 5.

Hyem had been booked in two previous rounds and should have been banned under new rules for this season.

But it has now emerged that Tom Spark appeared illegally as a late substitute when they beat Holbeach 2-0 in the third round in early December

Spark had, according to the FA Full-Time website, been booked in their victories away to West Essex and Great Yarmouth in the previous two rounds.

Rovers manager Ollie Drake confirmed the club are aware of that allegation, but stressed: “The FA are supposed to notify us of suspensions for players, but that didn’t happen in either case in the Vase with Tom or Chris.”

The Hunts Post understands representatives of Lincolnshire club Holbeach have been in contact with the FA over the matter.