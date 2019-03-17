The Peterborough & District League Division Two clash between Eunice Huntingdon and Stilton was halted by referee Paul Gale.

The abuse is understood to have been aimed at Stilton player Ali Nyang by a group of spectators supporting Eunice.

The incident was highlighted on social media by another Stilton player, Kev Holt, who tweeted last night: “Absolutely disgusting today, game abandoned for ‘monkey gestures’ at our player Ali.

“Eunice Huntingdon FC were good about it in some aspects, just a shame about the crowd they have.”

Former St Ives Town and Huntingdon Town striker Stuart Eason, who now plays for Stilton, also posted on Twitter: “One of their (Eunice) players said to me ‘leave Ali at home next game and it wouldn’t happen again’.

“Absolute disgrace. Maybe I shouldn’t put that on here but it needs to be heard.”

The match was abandoned in the 40th minute with Eunice leading 1-0 at the time. Referee Gale did not hear any offensive words or noises himself, but was alerted to them by Stilton players.

A statement from the Peterborough & District League has been issued. It read: “No player, spectator, manager, match official or club/league official should ever be subjected to any abuse of any sort,”

“Any such incident is fully investigated by the respective county football association with all information received by the league passed on to aid any investigation.

“There is no room in the game for this type of behaviour and working together we need to address it and remove it.”

The Hunts FA have been approached for comment on the matter.

It’s the second incident of racial abuse involving a local club in the space of a fortnight.

An unnamed Eynesbury Rovers player was sacked following allegations of racism in their United Counties League Premier Division match at Leicester Nirvana on March 2.