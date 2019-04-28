Ricky Marheineke's men completed the Southern League Premier Division Central campaign with a 1-0 victory at Coalville Town.

Ben Seymour-Shove struck the only goal just before the half-hour with a fine finish from the edge of the box.

Their exploits this season bettered the 15th position they managed in their debut Step 3 campaign back in 2017/18.

Saints finish on 55 points – one fewer than the total they managed two years ago when playing four more matches.

And there was another glowing endorsement for the tight Saints defence as they became the first team to prevent sixth-placed Coalville scoring in a home match all season.

Their 16th clean sheet of the campaign (in 42 league matches) was achieved despite losing Owen Wallis to injury in the warm-up.

St Neots Town waved farewell to the Southern League Premier Division Central with a point.

Marc Abbott's side drew 1-1 against fellow relegated club Halesowen at the Premier Plus Stadium yesterday.

Their final fixture featured early goals in each half with Dan Trendall giving Saints a fourth-minute lead which was cancelled out by a Joe Hood own goal seven minutes into the second period.

Saints end the campaign third-bottom and 11 points adrift of safety.

You may also want to watch:

Huntingdon Town secured their United Counties League survival despite suffering a final-day defeat.

A depleted Town side were beaten 2-1 at Rushden & Higham in their closing Division One fixture, but they remain one place and one point above the drop-zone.

Chris Jones struck the Town goal to put them on level terms during the second half before the hosts struck again to earn victory.

Eynesbury could be on their way out of the United Counties League this summer – although not through relegation.

Rovers, who have applied to make a sideways switch into the Spartan South Midlands League for next term, triumphed in what may prove to be their final Premier Division fixture yesterday.

Jordan Brown struck twice with Danny Draper and Curtis Hartley also on target in a 4-1 win at lowly Leicestershire side Kirby Muxloe – a fifth successive victory to close the campaign.

Godmanchester Rovers finished the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division season in third place.

Matt Allan hit their goal in a 1-1 draw against second-bottom Great Yarmouth Town in their closing league fixture yesterday.

Rovers had to employ defender Ross Munro as an emergency goalkeeper after number one Niall Conroy was injured in the warm up.

Rovers can complete an honours double this Wednesday when looking to add the Hinchingbrooke Cup to the Hunts Senior Cup they won earlier this month.

Ollie Drake's men face United Counties League side Pinchbeck United in a final being staged at Peterborough Northern Star FC.