A double-strike from recent signing Dan Trendall earned a 2-0 victory at Hitchin Town.

Trendall opened his Saints account eight minutes before half-time at Top Field and then struck again six minutes into the second period.

He broke the deadlock when pouncing after a Joe Sutton shot was spilled before being unselfishly picked out by fellow former Saffron Walden Town man Ben Bradley to double the lead.

The victory came complete with a clean sheet for rookie goalkeeper Michael McCormack, who was handed a first-team debut with regular number one James Philp unavailable.

McCormack, who has made a handful of appearances for the club’s reserve side, made smart saves in both halves.

Saints are now five points from safety with four games to go.

St Ives Town were involved in a goalless draw against AFC Rushden & Diamonds at that level.

It was a game of few chances at Westwood Road with Munashe Sundire coming closest to a breakthrough for the hosts as he saw a 20-yard shot well saved midway through the second half.

Ricky Marheineke’s side remain 13th.

Godmanchester Rovers returned to winning ways as they chase a runners-up finish in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Buster Harradine and Simon Unwin hit the goals in a 2-1 triumph at rock-bottom Framlingham Town for Ollie Drake’s men.

Eynesbury Rovers were smooth winners in the United Counties League Premier Division.

Goals from Jordan Brown and Steve Gentle earned a 2-0 victory against Sleaford Town at Hall Road.

Gentle also saw another effort ruled out for offside before hitting a late clincher after Brown’s 20th-minute breakthrough.

Huntingdon Town’s plight in United Counties League Division One worsened dramtically yesterday.

Jimmy Brattan’s men are now four points from safety after suffering a 5-0 home defeat at the hands of title-chasers Anstey Nomads on a day when fellow strugglers Raunds Town enjoyed a fine away at Lutterworth Athletic.