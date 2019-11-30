St Ives Town striker Dylan Wilson scored in their 2-2 draw against Stratford Town. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT St Ives Town striker Dylan Wilson scored in their 2-2 draw against Stratford Town. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

Eynesbury Rovers created history today - by reaching the last 32 of the FA Vase for the first time.

Chris Lewis and leading scorer Jordan Brown hit the goals as the locals triumphed 2-1 at FC Clacton in the third round of the national competition.

Lewis headed the opener midway through the second half as Eynesbury took advantage of their Essex hosts having a player sin-binned.

Brown then doubled the advantage late on before FC Clacton replied in stoppage time, but it is Rovers who advance to the fourth round early in the new year.

Micky Hyem struck for Godmanchester Rovers in their defeat at Newmarket Town. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT Micky Hyem struck for Godmanchester Rovers in their defeat at Newmarket Town. Picture: DUNCAN LAMONT

St Ives Town missed the chance to climb out of the Southern League Premier Division Central relegation zone after seeing two precious points slip away.

Ricky Marheineke's men lost a two-goal lead as they had to settle for a 2-2 draw against Stratford Town at Westwood Road.

Saints took command of the Premier Division Central clash with Dylan Wilson's ninth-minute opener followed by a Matt Foy strike seven minutes into the second period.

They were pegged back by a double from visiting player Kyle MacFarlane, who levelled midway through the second half and levelled with two minutes to go.

St Neots Town were beaten 1-0 at fellow strugglers Kidlington in a Southern League Division One Central clash settled by a first-half goal.

Godmanchester Rovers' slide continued as they suffered a fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Ollie Drake's side were beaten 3-1 at Newmarket Town.

Rovers fell behind in the first half before goalkeeper Niall Conroy saved a penalty and they clawed their way level through Micky Hyem early in the second period.

But Rovers were soon behind again before a third goal sealed the points for the hosts.

New boss Alex Cook suffered a second successive defeat since taking over at Huntingdon Town.

They were beaten 4-1 by Bourne Town in a United Counties League Division One clash at Jubilee Park with one-time Premier League star Julian Joachim, now 45, scoring two of the visitors' goals.

Adam Parmenter opened his Huntingdon account with Ian King the other Town player to find the net.

Cook's first game in charge also ended in defeat as Town lost 2-0 to Burton Park Wanderers on Wednesday night.