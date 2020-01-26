Tommy Boxer's first goal for Saints earned a 1-0 triumph against Didcot Town at the Premier Plus Stadium.

The skipper delivered the knockout blow on the stroke of half-time when firing through a crowd of players after a cross was cleared into his path.

And that was enough to ensure Barry Corr's men followed up a midweek victory against Coleshill with another three points.

But there is no sign of the gloom lifting for St Ives Town as they remain marooned in the Southern League Premier Division Central drop-zone.

Ricky Marheineke's side are still five points from safety after slumping to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Biggleswade Town.

The damage was done by visiting frontman Jonathan Edwards who hit a second-half hat-trick at Westwood Road and also saw another effort, which appeared to cross the line after slamming against the underside of the bar, not given.

A two-month run without a victory for Godmanchester Rovers came to a spectacular end.

Recent signing Luke Lindsay hit a hat-trick to lead the locals to a 4-3 success against Stanway Rovers in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Ollie Drake's men fell two goals adrift in the first half before Lindsay and Micky Hyem pulled them level, but they were again trailing by the break.

Lindsay then completed a second-half turnaround by equalising before hitting the winner.

Huntingdon Town picked up a welcome point in Division One of the United Counties League.

Mario Neves hit the Town equaliser in a 1-1 draw at title-chasers Aylestone Park.

Eynesbury Rovers were without a fixture in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division.

But the reign of new managerial trio Steve Kuhne, Ash Fuller and Dean Greygoose begins on Tuesday night when they travel to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos.