Ricky Marheineke's side came from behind to beat Kings Langley 2-1 in a Tuesday clash at Westwood Road.

It was rather ironic that a side who have seen a host of excellent performances go without reward pocketed maximum points on a night when they played poorly at times.

They were also reliant on the woodwork twice coming to their rescue as they held onto an advantage provided by a farcical own goal and Jack Snelus' first goal since arriving in the summer.

"It's great to get that first win on the board," said Marheineke. "The boys have deserved it on several occasions this season.

"We've produced much better performances and come away with nothing, so I'll happily accept the three points on a night when we weren't at our best.

"We were clinging on towards the end and we had a bit of luck on our side, but the main thing was getting the result and hopefully we can now kick on."

That didn't look likely as Kings Langley hit the front after just six minutes through Charlie Ruff and then bossed much of the first half.

Saints were handed an unlikely lifeline nine minutes before the break when visiting defender Kyle Connolly's attempted clearance from a Ben Seymour-Shove free-kick slammed into team-mate Charlie Pattison and then cannoned in off the underside of the bar.

And the turnaround was completed on the hour when another Seymour-Shove delivery was knocked down by Jeff Woodward for Snelus to fire home.

You may also want to watch:

And the combination of post, crossbar, smart saves from goalkeeper Martin Conway and a brilliant block by Tom Wood ensured Saints remained ahead.

While it was a first league win for Marheineke's men, they have actually triumphed in three of their last four games in all competitions after making FA Cup and League Challenge Cup progress in recent days.

St Neots Town left it late to make progress in the Southern League Challenge Cup on Tuesday.

The local side triumphed 1-0 at fellow Division One Central side Kempston Rovers thanks to summer signing Aaron Smith's last-gasp breakthrough.

The defender struck his first goal for the club deep into stoppage time to ensure a penalty shoot-out wasn't required.

The Bedfordshire venue is proving to be a happy hunting ground for St Neots after they also claimed a 2-0 league triumph there back in August.

It was a miserable Tuesday for Godmanchester Rovers as they received a Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division hiding.

Ollie Drake's side saw their five-match winning streak brought to a sudden end when crashing 6-2 at Haverhill Rovers.

Jack Chandler (from the penalty spot) and Austen Diaper provided the Godmanchester goals on a night to forget.

Huntingdon Town were stung by a second-half comeback as they suffered a fourth consecutive United Counties League Division One defeat on Wednesday night.

Jimmy Brattan's men went down 3-2 to Harrowby United after being in control with a two-goal advantage at the break which was provided by Adam Richardson and captain Corey Kingston.