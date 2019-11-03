Mark Ducket's side thumped lower-level Milton Keynes Robins 6-1 to continue their progress in the national competition.

Jordan Brown led the charge with a hat-trick in the second-round romp as Steve Gentle, Scott Sinclair and Ash Fuller also found the net.

Godmanchester Rovers entered and exited the FA Vase at that stage. Ollie Drake's men crashed to a 5-2 defeat at fellow Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Woodbridge Town.

Micky Hyem hit a spectacular late consolation goal straight from a kick-off during the defeat in Suffolk. James Hall was the other Rovers scorer.

The Southern League struggles continued for St Ives Town and St Neots Town yesterday.

St Ives slumped to a third consecutive Premier Division Central defeat when being beaten 3-0 by Hitchin Town at Westwood Road. It was also a fifth match without a goal for Ricky Marheineke's men.

St Neots remain second-bottom of Division One Central after a 2-1 home defeat at the hands of Daventry Town.

They led for much of the second half thanks to a Prince Mutswunguma strike, but were undone by two goals in the space of three minutes from the visitors.