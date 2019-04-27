That is how manager Jimmy Brattan has billed a United Counties League Division One trip to Rushden & Higham (3pm).

Town go into battle one place and one point about the relegation zone with a possible drop into Step 7 football something that Brattan wishes to avoid at all costs.

Any team finishing in the bottom two of a Step 6 league in this country is liable, but not certain, to go down.

But Brattan wants to remove any doubt over the club's future by steering them to victory before looking to mastermind a brighter future over the summer.

Brattan said: “There is no doubt in my mind that this is the biggest game in the club's history and it is one we are determined to win.

“This club was sitting near the top of the Premier Division and winning trophies a few years ago so to be in this position in Division One now is unacceptable.

“Staying up is in our hands and we will go to Rushden & Higham with the aim of getting three points.

“We've won two of our last three games when the pressure has been on and I feel we would also have got something against Blackstones on Easter Monday had it not been for a red card.”

At least equalling the result of the side directly below them - Raunds Town - today will ensure Huntingdon heads remain above water.

Even if they do finish in the bottom two, they are not likely to learn their fate immediately.

“I would imagine the chairman and a few of our supporters will be keeping tabs on what is happening in Raunds' game, but myself and the players don't want that distraction,” added Brattan.

Eynesbury could be playing in a United Counties League Premier Division fixture for the final time today.

Rovers, who travel to Leicestershire side Kirby Muxloe, have applied to make a sideways switch into the Spartan South Midlands League for next season.

St Ives Town complete a pleasing Southern League Premier Division Central season with a trip to Coalville Town while St Neots Town host Halesowen in a clash of two sides already relegated.

Godmanchester Rovers will be expected to seal a third place finish in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division when hosting lowly Great Yarmouth Town at the David Wilson Homes Ground.