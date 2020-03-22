The county governing body have taken the decision due to the Coronavirus pandemic which has seen all sport cancelled until further notice.

The Hunts FA run 15 county cups with only one of them – the senior Hunts Lower Junior Cup – actually having been decided this season. That was won by Needingworth United earlier this month when they beat Stilton United Reserves in the final.

A statement confirmed: “The Huntingdonshire FA Board in consultation with county cups chairman, Lawrie Cooke, have decided that all Huntingdonshire FA county cup competitions that have not been completed this season will be declared null and void.

“It has also been decided that entry into the 2020-2021 county cups will be free of charge to all teams.

“We are experiencing unprecedented times and hopefully we will be in a position once the virus is declared over to get back up and running with our normal way of life.

“We appreciate that football will play an important part in this recovery thus we are gradually working on how we can plan for such eventuality.

“We thank every club for their support in this unprecedented and challenging time.”

The Hunts FA decision matches the stance of the Cambridgeshire FA and the Cambridgeshire County League who declared their incomplete cup competitions null and void on Friday.