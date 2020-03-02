Alex Cook (right) with the man he succeeded as boss, Jimmy Brattan. Picture: IAN CARTER Alex Cook (right) with the man he succeeded as boss, Jimmy Brattan. Picture: IAN CARTER

Cook quit the United Counties League Division One strugglers last Saturday along with assistant boss Alex Minall following a win-less reign.

Cook was appointed to replace Jimmy Brattan following his November exit but managed only four draws during his 15 games in charge.

"With the club in a tough position in the league, they decided something needed to be changed," said Cook.

"I was told they would be speaking to other people to try to strengthen the management team, but that I was being asked to stay on in my role as manager but without full control of the team.

"That is not something I felt I could be a part of as I disagreed with it. I was very unsure on where I would fit and who would be taking a lead.

"I'm extremely proud of the players for starting to compete in the league again and for finding a philosophy that best suited us. I have full faith in them to be able to escape from relegation.

"I jumped in with two feet when no-one else would and although my stint in management was short, I am proud of what I have done with little resources.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity as it's a club I hold close to my heart and I wish everyone at Huntingdon the best for the future."

Cook previously worked with Brattan as coach, but left early this season. He then returned to take over as boss when Brattan moved on.

Cook was quick to admit his return of just four points at the helm was far from impressive, but he believes second-bottom Town turned a corner in recent weeks.

He added: "My record clearly was never great, however from the initial conversation with the club before taking the job I was promised time to rebuild.

"Since bringing Alex in, working together and actually being able to train, we took two points from four games with one of those draws coming against the team sitting second in the league.

"We had lost the previous three games and conceded 13 goals in the process so it was evident we were moving in the correct direction.

"I had also set up links with higher-level teams to provide players as part of our project going forward."

Town's home clash against Burton Park Wanderers was postponed on Saturday.

All five local non-league clubs were out of action with fixtures involving St Ives Town, St Neots Town, Godmanchester Rovers and Eynesbury Rovers also off.