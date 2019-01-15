Sean Sweeney’s second-placed side triumphed 4-3 at Witchford 96 as they chase the Kershaw Senior B Division title in their debut season at this level.

The Barley boys trailed 2-0 at half-time but clawed their way back onto level terms in the second half thanks to goals from James Seymour and Jake Shepherd.

They were then reduced to 10 men when Seymour was dismissed for collecting a second caution as he conceded a penalty which allowed Witchford to hit the front again.

However, AFC Barley Mow produced a rousing finish as substitute Salv Merola levelled before prolific striker Josh Turner hit a 90th minute winner.

Turner’s last-gasp goal has left his side well placed to earn a fourth successive promotion since entering Saturday football.

They could well claim a third title triumph in that time as they sit eight points behind leaders March Town Reserves, but boast five matches in hand.

The three other local sides in that division also have hopes of promotion.

Two of them met last Saturday when St Ives Rangers - who beat AFC Barley Mow to the Division 1B title last season - beat Needingworth United 4-2.

Jordan Cornwell struck twice for Rangers with Lloyd Schwier and Jackson Bonny also getting in on the act.

Bluntisham Rangers also kept themselves in the hunt for promotion at that level with a 3-2 victory against Sawston Rovers.

Josh Sewell’s early opener for Bluntisham was cancelled out by a wind-assisted Sawston leveller scored direct from a corner.

But Josh Rathjen restored the home side’s lead two minutes into the second half and Jaiden Rogers sealed the points before the visitors claimed a late consolation.

Honours were even in another local derby at Kershaw Senior A Division level as Somersham Town and Huntingdon United battled out a 1-1 draw.

United hit the front through an Aaron Petty strike midway through the first half, but the hosts replied courtesy of Robbie Read with 20 minutes to go.