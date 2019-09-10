Teenage prospect Jacob Joseph provided a last-gasp leveller as Saints drew 2-2 with higher-level Biggleswade Town in a first qualifying round tie at the Premier Plus Stadium.

Saints hit the front late in the first half through Sam Goode but looked set to bow out after conceding twice in four minutes early in the second period.

However, Joseph had other ideas as he claimed his first senior goal than by meeting Jake Kerins' cross with a terrific diving header.

It was a contribution which secured a replay tomorrow night (Wednesday, 7.45pm) for Abbott's men with the prospect of a home date against Ware in the next round if successful.

"There's no doubt in my mind that we deserved the equaliser and another crack at Biggleswade in the replay," said Abbott. "In fact I don't think there could have been too many arguments had we won the game.

"We were slightly disappointed that we allowed Biggleswade back into the game so easily after we were ahead at half-time, but the players were excellent after going behind and really pinned a higher-level team back.

"We showed great determination which was particularly pleasing and the fans gave us terrific support.

"From hearing their manager's interview and seeing the reaction of some of their players after the game, I'm sure they will be slightly concerned about facing us again.

"The challenge for us is to keep ourselves in the game and then hope to use our pace and attacking quality to hurt them."

The deadlock against Biggleswade followed on from a 3-1 triumph over Godmanchester Rovers in a preliminary round replay last Tuesday.

Prince Mutswunguma was the hero on that occasion with a hat-trick for a Saints side rapidly improving their home form after a couple of heavy Southern League Division One Central defeats.

Saints then return to league action with a trip to Didcot Town this Saturday, 3pm.

They then go to Kempston Rovers for a re-arranged League Challenge Cup tie on Tuesday, 7.45pm.