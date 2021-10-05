Plenty of score-draws but wins in short supply for clubs

Published: 9:31 AM October 5, 2021

St Neots Town had to come from a goal down to get a point at Harlow Town. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Wins were in short supply for clubs with both St Neots Town and St Ives Town held to draws on their travels.

St Neots were a goal down at half-time away to Harlow Town in the Southern League Division One Central but Lee Watkins ensured they got a deserved share of the points to maintain their position in the play-off places, one position above their hosts in third.

It had been a hugely entertaining and competitive match and Saints felt they should have had a penalty on the stroke of half-time and a chance to cancel out Joshua Steele's header from a corner.

In the end they had to wait until the 64th minute with the skipper bundling in after a Jake Battersby cross had been spilled by the keeper.

Harlow's Alfie Attrill was sent-off in the fourth minute of stoppage time for a second yellow card.

St Ives were unsure whether it was a point gained or two points dropped after a 1-1 draw at Alvechurch in the Premier Division Central.

The hosts had eight of 17 shots on target but were only successful when Nick Clayton-Davies slid in at the far post to divert a Yates cross into the net.

That was after 64 minutes and was an equaliser, Ives having taken the lead in the first half.

It came on the break, Liam Cross picking out Dylan Williams on his own at the back post and after taking a touch, he slotted it calmly under the body of the exposed goalkeeper.

Nathan Hicks had a glorious chance to make it 2-0 on the stroke of half-time but couldn't make any contact as the ball flashed across the six-yard box and the game ended with Ives resolutely defending to preserve their point.

Godmanchester Rovers also managed a point in a 2-2 draw at home to Easington Sports, their goals coming from Christopher Lewis and Simon Unwin.

That leaves them 13th in the United Counties League Premier Division South, six places now behind Eynesbury Rovers who fell to a 2-1 loss at Coventry Sphinx.

Both sides had started the season with six wins and Rovers got off to a fantastic start with four minutes on the clock.

James Ducket fed Sam Olawale down the left and his pull-back for Leon Lobjoit was controlled and then stabbed beyond Tom Cross for his 12th goal of the season.

However, the lead lasted just three minutes, Lawrence Rawlings scoring from a corner that reached him after a couple of headers.

Both sides could have scored before the break but opportunities hadn't been as forthcoming in the second period.

The winner came 15 minutes from time thanks to an unstoppable shot from Lewis Noon into the top corner.

Huntingdon Town saw their unbeaten start to the season ended with a 3-0 defeat away to Downham Town.

It was their first loss in nine Eastern Counties League Division One North matches but they remain third in the table.