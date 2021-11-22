By Jobe! St Neots Town come back to sink FC Romania

Mamadou Jobe got his first goal for St Neots Town in the win over FC Romania. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Two goals in the final 20 minutes saw St Neots Town beat FC Romania and end a run of three straight Southern League Division One Central defeats.

The 2-1 success came after they had fallen behind to an Usman Adejini goal, completely against the run of play, midway through the second period at Romania's home at Cheshunt's Theobalds Lane.

It would have gone down as a mugging as the physical hosts had done everything they could to prevent all of Saints' most-promising attacks.

But justice was done when Mamadou Jobe equalised from a Myles Cowling corner on 72 minutes, his first for the club, and then substitute Neo Richard-Noel netted the winner four minutes later, wriggling through a cluster of bodies to shoot low beyond the home keeper.

Romania threw everything forward in search of a late equaliser but the St Neots defence marshalled by the impressive Charlie Johnson held out for a deserved victory.

At half-time in their home game with high-flying Peterborough Sports, St Ives Town would have fancied their chances to produce the shock of the season in the Southern League Premier Division Central.

Two goals from Ben Toseland had dragged them from 2-0 down to 2-2 and they most definitely had their tails up.

And they were excellent in the opening 10 minutes of the second period but crucially, they couldn't find a third.

Two in five minutes either side of the hour mark restored Sports two-goal lead and two yellow cards in two minutes for Camron McWilliams sent him back to the changing rooms early and with him, Ives' last hopes of rescuing at least a point.

Eynesbury Rovers couldn't add to Rob Sinclair's first victory as manager when they fell to a 2-0 defeat away to Bugbrooke St Michael in the United Counties League Premier Division South.

Both goals came from set-pieces in the first 15 minutes of the game

Godmanchester Rovers had better fortune though as they won 2-1 at home to Cogenhoe United.

Brothers Daniel and Matthew Baulk got the goals to leave them ninth in the table.

Huntingdon Town meanwhile are now four games without a win and out of the top five places as they went down 3-1 at home to Needham Market Res in Eastern Counties League Division One North.

Jezz Goldson-Williams had given them a third-minute lead but the visitors fought back to take all three points.