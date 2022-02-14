Three from three as St Neots Town, Eynesbury Rovers and Godmanchester Rovers all win

There were smiles all round as St Neots Town, Eynesbury Rovers and Godmanchester Rovers all secured three much-needed points.

For St Neots it was a first win in the Southern League Division One Central since November, some 84 days previous, with basement side Wantage Town beaten 2-1.

It wasn't at all easy, with the winner not arriving until four minutes from time, but Lee Watkins' strike made it a fun trip home and will, they hope, be a catalyst for a strong end to the season.

New signing Rob Mason added a significant presence on his debut, coming in as one of four changes.

Wantage kicked off with the wind at their backs but after Charlie Kille had headed wide in the first minute, Saints began to settle and take the game to their hosts.

Mason headed over the bar and in the next attack he collided with home keeper James Foster, who after receiving lengthy treatment limped off to be replaced by Kacper Kowalczyk.

Sam Hartley squandered the home sides’ best first-half chance, sending a free header off target, and the visitors made them pay on the counter, Charley Barker exchanging passes with Aaron Smith before sending Neo Richard-Noel clear to score from a narrow-angle.

They looked to be starting the second half in determined fashion but all that changed seven minutes in when a back pass bobbled in front of Louis Chadwick and he missed his clearing kick, leaving Jamal Branker to walk the ball into the unguarded net.

Saints should have retaken the lead on 77 minutes when Barker was brought down in the area by James Hammond but while Richard-Noel sent the keeper the wrong way, the penalty bounced back off the post and out.

However, they were not to be denied and on 86 minutes they grabbed the winner, Mason's cross finding the head of Barker who in turn nodded it down to skipper Watkins to start the celebrations.

Eynesbury Rovers picked up a fourth straight home win in the United Counties League Premier Division South as they beat Desborough Town 3-1.

James Hatch netted a double while Romaine Walker scored his first for the club.

There were also debuts for new signings Kwadwo Bugyei-Kyei and Tom Woods, the former an 18-year-old signed on a work experience loan from Stevenage while Woods is on dual registration from Cambridge City.

The home side took the lead after 18 minutes, Jack Uttridge feeding Hatch on the edge of the penalty area and he made space to fire home a low shot past Chris Jones.

Jordan Chipps came close to doubling the lead but he hit the post and the second didn't arrive until 11 minutes into the second half when Walker pounced from close range.

Hatch got his second on 66 minutes before Desborough pulled one back three minutes later through Barnes Gladman.

Eynesbury will look to make it five from five at home when they entertain Godmanchester Rovers on Saturday in a big derby clash.

Goddy will come into full of confidence too after also winning 3-1, this one on the road at Bugbrooke St Michaels.

Kian Harness got two and Matthew Allan one as they move ninth in the table, four points and four places above Eynesbury.

Neither St Ives Town nor Huntingdon Town were in action with both returning to the field on Saturday, Ives away to Hednesford Town while Huntingdon host Peterborough North End.