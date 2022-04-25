Strong end to the season hints at positive future for St Neots Town

An inspired substitution from manager Pete Gill helped St Neots Town to a win over Berkhamsted. - Credit: MARK RIDER

St Neots Town will head into the summer full of confidence of what might be next season as they finished the current campaign with an impressive away win.

A Harvey Beckett goal four minutes from time gave Saints a 1-0 win at second-placed Berkhamsted and meant they concluded the season in 10th after just one defeat in the final 11 games.

The run is in complete contrast to the one win in 17 that plagued the middle part of this season but it does promise so much for the next Southern Division One Central year.





The win at Broadwater came after an inspired triple substitution from manager Pete Gill 17 minutes into the second half, switching to a very attacking formation.

And it was deserved for the way they took apart their hosts who are now planning for a play-off semi-final against North Leigh.

Joe Rider had a shot saved in the first half while for Berko there was an attempt from James Verney that hit the outside of a post.

The changes just beyond the hour mark saw Sal Akanbi, Glen McConnell and Beckett all introduced and they began to pin the home side back into their own half.

Charley Barker and Rob Mason had efforts saved while Lee Watkins was only just wide from distance.

The goal came from a Barker corner sent to the back post for Beckett's second of the season.

St Ives Town ended with a 1-1 draw at Tamworth in their final Premier Division Central match, leaving them 14th.

The visitors though will feel they should have had more than the solitary Ethan Johnston goal to show for their efforts, with home keeper Jas Singh winning the man of the match prize.

He made two superb saves in the opening 11 minutes to deny Johnston and Liam Cross while there was another one after half-time, pushing a low Johnston effort round the post.









The hosts took the lead on 23 minutes with Wahib Tahra's close-range shot but Ives levelled before the break.

A corner was initially cleared but only as far as Josh Flanagan and when he put the ball back into the middle, James Toseland's header was nodded home by Johnston.

Tamworth almost pinched the three points late on but Jack Concannon thudded his shot against the inside of the post, the ball staying out, and from there the game petered out to a draw.





Eynesbury Rovers ended their first year back in the United Counties League to an end with a 3-1 loss at Coventry United, leaving them ninth in the Premier Division South table.

The final game did attract their biggest crowd of the year, 220 heading to he Alfred Hall Memorial Ground, but despite chances for James Ducket and Tom Hitchcock, Renato Prifti scored twice for Coventry to give them a 2-0 half-time lead.

The second half was better though and after substitute Romaine Walker had pulled one back, James Hatch thought he had equalised on 71 minutes but his effort was ruled out for offside.

And the game was wrapped up when United made it three late on through Brian Ndlovu.

Godmanchester Rovers meanwhile suffered a 5-2 reverse at Easington Sports to finish 11th.