St Ives and Leiston prove why you should never leave a game early after remarkable conclusion

St Ives Town picked up a 2-1 win at home to Leiston after a remarkable conclusion. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Anyone who left Westwood Road as the clock hit 90 minutes missed an amazing conclusion to the game between St Ives Town and Leiston.

Ives had been knocking on the door for the whole of the second-half but it was still 0-0 in the Southern League Premier Division Central clash heading into the seven minutes of stoppage time.

It was only then that the hosts got their noses in front, Nabil Shariff pouncing on an error from visiting goalkeeper Sam Donkin.

But that was just the start of the drama.

Leiston, who had been reduced to 10 men on 77 minutes after a second yellow card for Adam Bailey-Dennis, levelled through Jake Hutchings in the third minute beyond the 90, the centre-half finding himself in plenty of room inside the box before finishing from 12 yards.

But two minutes later Ives were back in front, Callum Milne getting on the end of Ben Toseland's free-kick to the back post.

Even here, however, the goal needed a conversation between referee and linesman before being awarded, the offside flag raised against Shariff who it was decided wasn't interfering with play.

The 2-1 success has made it five wins in the last nine league games and lifted Ives up to 14th, seven points above a potential relegation spot.

Eynesbury Rovers couldn't make it three wins on the bounce as they lost 1-0 at Lutterworth Town in the United Counties League Premier Division South.

The goal came 11 minutes into the second half, Kade Lewis rounding off a rapid attacking move, but Eynesbury had enjoyed long periods in the ascendancy and were left disappointed to come away without a point.

A Robert Ducket header was scrambled behind for a corner by the keeper and a James Hatch attempt was cleared off the line by a defender.

Luke Knight also had a free-kick tipped over the top as Rovers tried in vain to get a deserved goal.

Godmanchester Rovers meanwhile lost 1-0 at home to Oadby Town while Huntingdon Town earned a 1-1 draw at Diss Town, Jack Minchella getting the goal.