Vital win for St Ives Town keeps relegation fears at arms length

St Ives Town picked up a vital victory on a day when many of the teams involved in the Southern League Premier Division Central relegation fight earned three points.

Six of the bottom seven sides were in action and four of them, including Ives, were successful.

The 3-2 win at Westwood Road was at the expense of play-off chasing Rushall Olympic, although the Walsall-based side had taken the lead, Sam Whittall heading home a Tyler Lyttle cross.

But the game was turned on its head in the dying moments of the first half.

Whittall could have doubled his side's lead on 44 minutes but Ives keeper Eddie Brearey made the save and in added time Ives were level with only their second effort on target, Nabil Sharrif prodding home from close range.

Rushall's job was made even harder by having to make all three substitutions before the start of the second period and a buoyed home side took the lead with a penalty of their own with 20 minutes to go, Dylan Williams converting after Ben Toseland was felled.

A third penalty brought Rushall level, Thomas Thorley scoring this one, but Ives would be denied and with six minutes remaining, Williams cutting inside and sending his deflected effort into the roof of the net.

It leaves them in 15th place, eight points clear of guaranteed relegation and four ahead of Nuneaton Borough in a potential drop spot.

St Neots Town's improved form meanwhile continued with a 2-2 draw at Didcot Town.

The point made it one defeat in seven but they could have claimed all three, Kwai Marsh-Brown and Felipe McConnell having put them in front until Connor Barrett's second five minutes from time.

In the United Counties League Premier Division South there was a 2-1 win for Godmanchester Rovers away to Cogenhoe United, Alfie Warman and Daniel Baulk the men on target, but Eynesbury Rovers went down 1-0 at promotion-chasing Hinckley Leicester Road.

Huntingdon Town meanwhile had a thrilling 4-4 draw away to Whittlesey Athletic in the Eastern Counties League First Division North.

Matthew Harris-Herecules and Jamie Waterworth scored in the first half but they needed two goals in the final five minutes, Harris-Herecules getting another and Kelton Stringer the fourth, to earn a point.