Football round-up: St Ives Town sunk by unfortunate own-goal at Bromsgrove

An unfortunate own-goal was all that separated St Ives Town from picking up another improved result in their battle to pull away from the bottom of the Southern League Premier Division Central table.

They went into the game at unbeaten in their last three, a sequence that began with a 2-2 draw at Westwood Road against the Rouslers.

However, despite plenty of endeavour, a cross deflected home by Callum Milne on 29 minutes proved the only difference between the sides.

Ethan Johnston had almost given them the perfect start on two minutes but delayed his shot long enough for the defence to recover and make the block.

On-loan Oxford United goalkeeper Mackenzie Chapman survived one scare when an attempted clearance from a short back-pass hit Bromsgrove forward Connor Taylor but bounced inches wide of the post.

However, he pulled off a superb save shortly after to deny Josh Dugmore's fierce drive.

Ives best chance of the game came in the first period.

Johnston timed his run to perfection to get on the end of a long ball from Brett Solkhon, showing great skill to take down the ball and run on into the box.

His rising drive though was kept out by Aaron Clayton in the Sporting goal, who came charging out to meet him

Milne's unwanted intervention gave the hosts plenty of momentum, Joe Willis hitting the post, but there was no further goals.

After the break both teams tried their luck at various points, Chapman making one save to deny the dangerous Jamie Molyneux while Clayton was again out quickly to deny Nabil Shariff, but the heavy surface prevented either team from truly getting the upper hand.

Ives had one final half chance to deny the hosts a victory seven minutes from time.

Tyrone Baker showed that he still had some energy left on the sapping surface, bursting forward on the left before feeding the ball inside to the feet of substitute Chris Manangu.

Rather than try and turn and shoot, he laid the ball back to Jack Snelus but his fellow replacement scuffed his shot and the ball bobbled wide.

Ives are back on the road on Saturday when they go to Barwell.

After three consecutive defeats Eynesbury Rovers returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Cogenhoe United in the United Counties League Premier Division South.

James Hatch scored twice in five second-half minutes to seal the three points, taking his tally to the season up to 13.

It leaves them 12th in the table.

They were missing Josh Brown, Luke Knight and Tom Hitchcock, all through suspension, so boss Rob Sinclair gave a debut to Ben Walsh and a first start for Andy Sinclair.

Josh Page was also back from injury.

Jordan Brown had the first chance of the game with a low shot that was pushed behind by Craig Foxall and from the resulting set-piece, the keeper tipped Jack Uttridge’s header onto the bar and behind.

Cogenhoe also hit the woodwork as the first-half ended goal-less and the frame of the goal was struck for the third time in the contest, the hosts' Romaine Walker hitting the post, before Rovers finally took the lead on 63 minutes.

A cross-field pass picked out Brown on the right wing and after he cut inside to send a low ball across the six-yard box, Hatch duly stroked the ball home.

Brown was involved again shortly after as Eynesbury made it two, sent sprawling by the goalkeeper as he moved into the box.

Hatch’ sent the spot-kick beyond the keeper to end the scoring.

Rovers did create further chances in what was their best display under the new manager, Hatch and substitute Aidan Vaughan both denied by Foxall while Arnis Lala hit the side netting.

They will look to take the confidence gained from this success though into their next game away to high-flying Newport Pagnell Town.

Godmanchester Rovers kept themselves in the top 10 with a 2-0 home win over Northampton ON Chenecks.

Daniel Baulk and former Baldock Town man Alfie Warman got the goals that put them ninth.

They go to Potton United before travelling to the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground to face Eynesbury on Tuesday, December 28, at 3pm.

Huntingdon Town's chances of making the top five in Division One North of the Eastern Counties League took another blow after a fifth game without victory.

They lost 3-1 at home to FC Parson Drove to move five points behind fifth-placed Whittlesey Athletic, Jezz Goldson-Williams getting their only goal.

They are next in action on December 27 when they go to Whittlesey with their next game at Jubilee Park not until January 3 when Wisbech St Mary are the visitors.