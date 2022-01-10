Cambs County League get some games on despite heavy rainfall

Some games did go ahead on Saturday despite the persistent rain that fell. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

Rain put pay to games higher up the football pyramid but the Cambs County League did manage to shrug off the waterlogged pitches to get some games to a conclusion.

Hemingfords United were one of the sides who did play, falling to a narrow 3-2 loss at home to Cherry Hinton in the Premier Division, Tom Curtis and Jack Haycock getting their goals.

Their reserves had better fortune though in Division One B as they won 3-1 at Fenstanton with Daniel Davidson, James Sykes and George Hamilton on target.

That was only their second success of the campaign.

Goals from David Fogg and Bailey Kelly were not enough for Bluntisham Rangers as they too fell to a 3-2 loss, this one at home to Orwell in Senior A.

St Neots Town's trip to Barton Rovers in the Southern League Division One Central as well as the home matches for Eynesbury Rovers and Godmanchester Rovers in the United Counties League Premier Division South were all victims of soggy turf while St Ives Town were already without a fixture due to the uneven number in their division.