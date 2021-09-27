News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Another four goals, another clean sheet and another win for Huntingdon Town

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:45 AM September 27, 2021   
Huntingdon Town manager Wilkins Makate has seen his team make an incredible start to the new season.

Huntingdon Town kept up their stunning start to the Eastern Counties League Division One North season by extending their unbeaten run to eight.

The latest success was win number five, a 4-0 success at Needham Market Res which puts them third in the table.

Charlie Minchella put them ahead on 15 minutes before Jezz Goldson-Williams added a second just eight minutes later.

And a Kyrie Foster double in the  closing stages clinched the win for Town, with the clean sheet an incredible seventh from the opening fixtures.

There was joy and despair for Eynesbury Rovers and Godmanchester Rovers in the FA Vase.

Eynesbury advanced with a 3-0 win away to Swaffham Town. Leon Lobjoit and Charlie Bowen had launched them into a 2-0 lead inside the opening 10 minutes with the third not coming until one minute from time, Samuel Olawale the scorer.

Godmanchester, however, crashed out with a 4-0 loss at much-fancied Wroxham.

Bedford Town have well and truly proved the nemesis of St Neots Town's hopes of cup runs and after putting the Saints out of the FA Cup in August, they did the same again with a 1-0 in the FA Trophy.

They had already lost to the same opponents five weeks earlier in the FA Cup and the Eagles clinched passage with a 1-0 success.

However, their overall performance on this occasion was very much better. In fact, given the balance of play over 90 minutes, they can consider themselves unlucky not to have taken the match at least to a penalty shoot-out, dominating possession late in the game but unable to find an equalising goal.

St Ives Town had a day to forget as they finished with 10 men and a big loss at Southern League Premier Division Central high-flyers Banbury United.

The sending-off came five minutes after half-time, Brett Solkhon picking up a second yellow card for handball, and they had already lost goalkeeper Paul White as early as the 11th minute, injured in a collision with George Wreh.

It meant by the time Nabil Shariff netted a consolation from the penalty spot three minutes into stoppage time, the hosts had picked up three points in a 5-1 win.

