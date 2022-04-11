Huntingdon Town Rowdies looking to expand further while St Neots Town keep winning

Huntingdon Town Rowdies are looking to build on a successful year. - Credit: HUNTINGDON TOWN ROWDIES FC

While the senior non-league teams head towards the final few games of the season, one junior side already has eyes on next year.

Huntingdon Town Rowdies are looking to expand their teams further, having introduced four already during this campaign.

The Jubilee Park-based outfit are keen on creating an U7 side (Year 2 at school) and are also hopeful of expanding the squad in their U9 team.

The club are also in partnership with UPD Academy and they run sessions for youngsters aged four above on a Saturday morning between 8.30am and 9.15am.

For more information or if interested, call chairman Adrian Waldock on 07963708873.

In non-league, even a dalliance with COVID couldn't stop Pete Gill from masterminding another win for resurgent St Neots Town.

The boss was missing from the Southern League Division One Central clash with Thame United but after making four changes, he got the news that one of them, Rob Mason, had scored the only goal in a 1-0 success, ending the visitors' very slim play-off hopes.

It means Saints have lost just one in the last eight games, lifting themselves up to 10th in the actual table while they are fourth in the form table over the last six games.

This was a hard-fought victory with the visiting side looking the stronger in the final ten minutes but thanks to an outstanding first-half double save by Louis Chadwick, Saints deservedly picked up all three points.

That stop, to deny Lynton Goss, came after the goal, Charley Barker crossing from the left and Mason firing low beyond Craig Hill.

The second half was played at a more sedate pace than the first with Saints best chance falling to Barker, Hill making a fine stop.

Thame though went even closer, hitting the post before that final charge which threaten lots but failed to bring too many opportunities.

Both Eynesbury Rovers and Godmanchester Rovers picked up draws in the Premier Division South of the United Counties League ahead of their Easter Monday clash at Bearscroft Lane.

Eynesbury were held to a 0-0 stalemate at home to Coventry Sphinx while Goddy drew 1-1 at Rothwell Corinthians, Ross Munro scoring in the first half.

Huntingdon Town's final home game in Eastern Counties League First Division North brought a 3-1 win over Debenham LC.

The Hunters conclude their league season away to UEA on Saturday.





Cambs County League Premier Division: Cambridge University Press 2 West Wratting 2; Eaton Socon 4 Ely City Res 0; Foxton 2 Over Sports 2; Great Shelford 2 Cherry Hinton 2; Linton Granta 5 Hemingfords United 1; March Town United Res 5 Witchford '96 0.

CCL Senior A: Bassingbourn 0 Huntingdon United 2; Hundon 2 Milton 2.

CCL Senior B: St Ives Rangers 2 Cambridge University Press Res 5.