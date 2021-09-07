News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Property Sport E-Edition
Rock-solid Huntingdon still unbeaten as impressive run continues

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 9:45 AM September 7, 2021   
Huntingdon Town manager Wilkins Makate has seen his team make an incredible start to the new season.

Huntingdon Town manager Wilkins Makate has seen his team make an incredible start to the new season.

Huntingdon Town's incredible unbeaten start to the season shows no sign of letting up after they recorded another win and another clean sheet.

Their sixth game in the Eastern Counties League Division One North ended in a 3-0 success at FC Parson Drove.

It was their fourth victory in those half-dozen outings and remarkably they have still to concede a goal this season.

Jay Chilvers got them off to the perfect start with a goal on three minutes and he made it two three minutes before the half-time break.

The success was wrapped up by Andrew Cook in the final moments, leaving them third in the table.

Their next game sees the start of their FA Vase campaign with a trip to Eynesbury Rovers with the next match at Jubilee Park scheduled for September 18 against Diss Town.

Eynesbury now sit fourth in the United Counties League Premier Division South after a 3-0 win at Northampton ON Chenecks.

It was as straight forward as it sounded with goals from Leon Lobjoit, Charlie Moss and Jordan Brown beating a home side who failed to trouble Josh Mollison in the Rovers’ goal.

The surprise was it took until the 33rd minutes for the first to arrive, Lobjoit, James Hatch and Moss among the many chances that they created prior to it.

Cameron Hyde got the assist from a corner with Lobjoit meeting it at the back post.

Moss fired from left to right to make it two before half-time, but injury ended his day shortly after.

The third came while Lobjoit was in the sin-bin, an unmarked Brown connecting with another Hyde cross.

St Ives Town saw their FA Cup hopes fall apart with a 1-0 loss away to Needham Market.

Kyle Hammond got the only goal of the game eight minutes into the second half.

Goalkeeper Paul White couldn't hold a low cross-shot from Callum Sturgess and the loose ball ran invitingly for Hammond to slam home.

Ives had been happy to see Brett Solkhon and Nathan Hicks return from injury but it was a game that was noted for a limited number of chances at either end.

Ives' best moments in the first half came in the 43rd minute and was created by substitute Camron McWilliams, only on the field a few minutes having replaced the injured Eniola Agemoh-Davies.

He teed up Dylan Williams but fired high and wide.

Both Williams and McWilliams were denied by keeper Marcus Garnham before the goal and although they pressed for an equaliser,  Hicks and Ben Seymour-Shove going closest, it was to prove a fruitless and disappointing ending.

