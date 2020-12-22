News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Sport

Football round-up as some clubs manage to get league games played

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 11:45 AM December 22, 2020   
Huntingdon Town in action at Jubilee Park.

Huntingdon Town suffered a defeat in one of the few league games to go ahead. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Some football teams across the area were able to get games in despite the latest restrictions.

Huntingdon Town though may have felt that was more of a curse than a blessing as they fell to a 5-1 defeat to United Counties League Division One leaders Long Buckby.

Two goals midway through the first period and a third just before half-time killed the game as a contest, although Jay Chilvers did pull one back late on.

There wasn't any joy in the Cambs County League Premier Division either.

Hemmingfords United suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Linton Granta while Eynesbury United went down by the same score to Witchford 96 in a battle at the other end of the table, Jake Smith scoring a consolation late on after United had missed a penalty.

There was better news in Senior A though as Eaton Socon Res drew 1-1 with Isleham United, Callan Irvine the scorer, and even better in Senior B as Brampton beat Linton Granta Res 3-2.

Sam Miles, Ellis Ogle and Archie Humes were on target for them.

Most Read

  1. 1 Police investigation into Tilbrook man’s death
  2. 2 Coronavirus: Stark warning by Cambridgeshire health chief
  3. 3 Driver 'gassed' during £300,000 lorry park robbery
  1. 4 Huntingdonshire will enter Tier two next week, ending second lockdown
  2. 5 ‘Full of Christmas spirit’: Nearly 50 drink drivers caught across county
  3. 6 Hunts Post Reader photos show Christmas lights and winter scenes
  4. 7 Christmas in our market towns in Huntingdonshire
  5. 8 Singing St Neots dad puts Covid twist on classic Christmas song in latest parody
  6. 9 Man taken to hospital after lorry and car crash on A1 near St Neots
  7. 10 Huntingdon MP urges Matt Hancock to move district into Tier One

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire

Drugs stash found inside cereal box in Huntingdon house

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

Pub landlords say they are ‘broken’ as pub is forced to closed after...

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon

Drink driver twice the legal limit charged after ploughing into youth...

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon

St Neots father raises more than £14,000 for mental health charity after...

Alexandra Collett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus