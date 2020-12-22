Football round-up as some clubs manage to get league games played

Published: 11:45 AM December 22, 2020

Huntingdon Town suffered a defeat in one of the few league games to go ahead. - Credit: NEIL METCALFE

Some football teams across the area were able to get games in despite the latest restrictions.

Huntingdon Town though may have felt that was more of a curse than a blessing as they fell to a 5-1 defeat to United Counties League Division One leaders Long Buckby.

Two goals midway through the first period and a third just before half-time killed the game as a contest, although Jay Chilvers did pull one back late on.

There wasn't any joy in the Cambs County League Premier Division either.

Hemmingfords United suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to fellow strugglers Linton Granta while Eynesbury United went down by the same score to Witchford 96 in a battle at the other end of the table, Jake Smith scoring a consolation late on after United had missed a penalty.

There was better news in Senior A though as Eaton Socon Res drew 1-1 with Isleham United, Callan Irvine the scorer, and even better in Senior B as Brampton beat Linton Granta Res 3-2.

Sam Miles, Ellis Ogle and Archie Humes were on target for them.