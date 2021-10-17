Life without Kuhne at Eynesbury Rovers begins with Rugby loss

Published: 11:12 AM October 17, 2021

Eynesbury Rovers began a new era with a 3-1 defeat away to Rugby Town - their first game since manager Steve Kuhne departed the club.

The boss, along with assistant manager Ashley Fuller, ended their association on Thursday after picking up just one point in the United Counties League Premier division South from the last five games.

Progress had been made in the FA Vase, with a first round proper tie on Saturday at home to Sandbach United, but the league form has seen them drop from third on September 20 to 10th before the loss at Butlin Road.

Kuhne arrived at the Alfred Hall Memorial Ground in January 2020 following the resignation of Mark Ducket and had guided Rovers to ninth in the 2019-2020 Spartan South Midlands Premier Division table, the first to be curtailed by the pandemic, and they were sitting third when last year's campaign was ended prematurely in December.

In a statement, Eynesbury Rovers said: "The club would like to thank them both for their efforts and wish them well in the future."

Coach Lee Bearman took charge of the side in Rugby Town with their only goal a late consolation from Kelvin Ossei-Addo.

The hosts had taken the lead on 40 minutes through Danico Johnson and doubled it three minutes later thanks to a Loyiso Recci goal.

Eynesbury should have got themselves back into the match seven minutes into the second half but Josh Brown's penalty was saved by Jack Woodward.

Edwin Ahenkorah showed him how it was done with a successful spot-kick on 78 minutes making it 3-0.

St Neots Town's first home Southern League game in seven weeks saw the hosts flatter to deceive before running our rather unconvincing 2-1 winners over Wantage Town.

The visitors dropped to the foot of the Division One Central table with this defeat and managed just one serious shot before being gifted an unexpected goal in added time.

St Neots had been on top throughout the contest with an embarrassing amount of possession, yet they lacked that final touch in front of goal.

Early pressure finally paid off after 21 minutes, However, the pressure paid after 21 minutes when debutant Elliott Sartorious unselfishly pulled the ball back to Kwai Marsh-Brown who left Joseph Gorman helpless with a fierce 25-yard drive to open his account and the scoring.

That lead was doubled just five minutes later with another first goal for the club from Charley Barker who took a pass from Brendon Shabani to shoot past the visiting keeper.

That should have opened the floodgates, but a combination of desperate defending and poor finishing kept Wantage in the game.

And in the end it was the visitors who scored the only other goal, a defensive clearance striking Charlie Johnson and ending up in the net as an own-goal.

Elsewhere Godmanchester Rovers lost 3-1 to Bugbrooke St Michaels but goals from Thembelani Nkala, Jay Chilvers and Marcio Martins gave Huntingdon Town a 3-2 win at Wisbech St Mary.