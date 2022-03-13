Hatch leads Eynesbury Rovers' escape to victory with late double

Eynesbury Rovers put in their best performance of the season to beat fourth placed Rugby Town at Hall Road.

The 3-1 success came courtesy of a very late double from James Hatch as Rovers move up to ninth in the United Counties League Premier Division South.

Hatch punished two defensive errors from the visitors to give his side the win.

The first of them came after 89 minutes when Harry Eden presented the ball to Hatch 35 yards from goal and he ran on to fire past goalkeeper Ashley Bodycote.

That made it 2-1 and the clincher came eight minutes into stoppage time.

This time Bodycote came outside of his penalty area to clear the ball but it ricocheted off Hatch and into the net for the striker’s 18th of the season.

Much earlier on, the first chance of the match had fallen to Rugby’s Adam Shaw, Elliot Duffy stretching out a leg to divert it wide of the target.

Eynesbury's first effort of the game brought the opening goal, Kwadwo Bugyei-Kyei racing down the right flank before beating the keeper with a low shot just inside the near post on 25 minutes.

Rovers had two further goal attempts in the first half but Jordan Brown’s 18-yard shot was blocked whilst a looping backwards header by Ben Walsh was easily held by Bodycote.

Four minutes into the second half David Kolodynski squandered a good chance to equalise when he was unmarked with just Duffy to beat but Rugby did eventually equalise with 20 minutes to go.

Caine Elliott’s run set up Kolodynski and although his shot was parried by Duffy, Madundo Semahimbo rolled the ball home.

And that's how it stayed until the dramatic conclusion.

Next up for Eynesbury is a home fixture against Godmanchester Rovers on Tuesday. Goddy's game at Oadby Town was postponed.

Huntingdon Town meanwhile lost 3-2 to Sheringham in the Eastern Counties League First Division North.

Neither St Ives Town nor St Neots Town had a game on Saturday.

Ives remain 16th in the Southern League Premier Division Central as the five teams below them all failed to win, They are next in action on Saturday at home to the club directly beneath them in the standings, Nuneaton Borough.

St Neots are back in action on Tuesday at home to Aylesbury United.