Hot-streak for Leon Lobjoit continues with hat-trick for Eynesbury Rovers at Long Buckby

Published: 10:48 AM September 21, 2021

Former St Neots Town striker Leon Lobjoit has now scored 11 since joining Eynesbury Rovers. - Credit: DAVID RICHARDSON/RICH IN VIDEO

Leon Lobjoit has most definitely found a hot-steak of form as he hit another three to send Eynesbury Rovers to victory at Long Buckby.

He had scored four in midweek as they beat Biggleswade United 9-2 and his treble in the United Counties League Premier Division South match at Station Road, coupled with Sam Olawale's second goal for the club in his first start, gave Rovers a 4-1 and kept them third in the table.

All four goals came in a remarkable eight-minute spell starting on 20 minutes.

Jordan Brown twice and Kye Andrews got the assists for Lobjoit's treble with the former St Neots Town striker was the one to set up Olawale's goal.

The score could have been greater but for Scott Martin in the Buckby goal as he pulled off saves to deny Cameron Hyde, Brown and Lobjoit.

Those chances dried up slightly in the second period and the hosts pulled one back from the penalty spot after a handball on 66 minutes, Sam Lockley getting the goal.

Huntingdon Town conceded their first goals in the Eastern Counties League First Division North but remain unbeaten after a 2-2 draw at home to Diss Town.

Charlie Minchella and Marcio Martins got the Huntingdon goals after going 1-0 down but they were denied the three points by an equaliser from Harry Atkins with 18 minutes to go.

Jody Craddock, seen battling with Newcastle United's Andy Carroll, is one of a number of Wolverhampton Wanderers legends who could be playing in a charity match at Huntingdon Town. - Credit: DAVID DAVIES/PA

There is a special charity match at Jubilee Park on Sunday when some of Town's legends take on a team chock full of Wolves equivalents, the likes of Nigel Quashie, Mel Eves and Jody Craddock among those available for selection.

The day is in aid of Team Bex, raising money for Bowel Cancer UK, with the doors open at 11am ahead of the 12.30pm kick-off.

St Neots Town's run of three consecutive victories in Division One Central of the Southern League came to an end with a 2-0 loss at league leaders North Leigh.





The unbeaten hosts took control after half-time with goals from their twin towers in the centre of defence, Luke Carnell and Ben Brown, proving to be a thorn in Saints' side in both defence and attack.

Carnell got the first in the opening minutes of the half with a header from a free-kick and another set-piece was headed back across goal by the defender for Jensen Wright to crash home an unstoppable shot on 73 minutes.