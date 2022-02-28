Milestone for Rob Ducket marked but Eynesbury Rovers left frustrated by Northampton

Rob Ducket (left) was presented with a trophy for his 350 games for Eynesbury Rovers from club captain, and twin brother, James. - Credit: EYNESBURY ROVERS FC

Eynesbury Rovers celebrated a milestone for Robert Ducket prior to their game at Hall Road but were left frustrated as Northampton ON Chenecks were able to hold on for a 0-0 draw in United Counties League Premier Division South.

Ducket had reached 350 games for the club and the presentation was carried out by club captain, and twin brother, James.

But despite their best efforts, Eynesbury were unable to breach the Northampton defence, with the ill-disciplined visitors even finishing the match with nine men.

That was after a sin-bin for Ashley Ogden with five minutes to go and a straight red card for the already-booked Jaspal Rait in stoppage time, his wild tackle leaving Tom Rigby in a bit of pain.

Rovers hit the woodwork twice in the opening stages, James Hatch bouncing a shot off the underside of the crossbar and out for the first one before a second from the same player rebounded off a post.

Jordan Brown twice and James Ducket and Hatch were kept out by ON keeper Bradley Lashley as well as they tried in vain for a winner.

Godmanchester Rovers also drew, Christopher Lewis equalising in the second half at home to Coventry United.

Marcio Martins and Warren McSkelly both scored as Huntingdon Town drew 2-2 at Harleston Town In Eastern Counties League First Division North.

Former Royston Town striker Rob Mason scored for St Neots in the win at Waltham Abbey. - Credit: DANNY LOO

Whisper it quietly but St Neots Town may have turned a corner in Southern League Division One Central with a 3-1 win at Waltham Abbey.

Having gone 12 games without a victory, the success at Capershotts was their second on the bounce and has lifted them to 12th in the table.

The first significant effort didn't arrive for 17 minutes and could have given the hosts the lead, a header from Billy Holland clipping the top of the crossbar.

Slowly though Saints started to create chances of their own and after a couple have flown off target, they took the lead on 36 minutes.

It came from a long throw, Aaron Smith's deliveries having caused plenty of consternation in the Abbey defence already, and was finished off by Lee Watkins for his sixth of the campaign.

The lead was wiped out five minutes into the second half, Holland connecting with a corner and this time putting his header under the crossbar.

And they used the renewed confidence to push forward in search of more.

Christian Gyamti came closest on 65 minutes with a header at the far post that went just wide but their momentum was slowed and then halted altogether by three substitutions.

The last of them saw Joe Rider replace Watkins and it took him just five minutes to find Rob Mason who put St Neots back in front.

That put a different complexion on the contest as St Neots visibly grew in confidence to boss the remainder of the contest and the icing was put on the cake two minutes from time, Rider this time finding Ben Heal for the third.

St Ives Town were unable to stop Coalville Town from further enhancing their own ply-off ambitions as they left Westwood Road with a 3-2 win in the Premier Division Central.

Coalville are now third and 12 points clear in the race for the top five while Ives are down in 15th, just seven points above a potential relegation spot.

But the fact this was their first home defeat since mid-November goes to show the strides Ricky Marheineke and Mike Ford's side have been making.

And they will feel aggrieved not to at least snatched a point in what was another open and entertaining game.

Callum Milne could have put them in front as early as the eighth minute but put his free header at the back post from Ben Toseland's in-swinging corner into the side netting.

And a loss of concentration at the back saw the Ravens get their noses in front on 21 minutes, Billy Kee taking full advantage for his 16th of the season.

It could have been two four minutes later but Tim Berridge's strike rebounded off a post and he then headed the loose ball over the top with the goal at his mercy.

He made no mistake on 35 minutes to put Coalville 2-0 up but Ives had one back two minutes later, Toseland heading a Dylan Williams corner back across goal for Nabil Shariff to force it home from close range.

Coalville restored their two-goal lead 10 minutes into the second half courtesy of Thomas McGlinchey but again Ives responded almost immediately, Michael Richens' free-kick placed perfectly in the top corner four minutes later.

Ives continued to press but to no avail, the closet they came was a header from Liam Cross that was pushed away by a superb save from Coalville keeper Tiernan Brooks.